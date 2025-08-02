Arsenal
Liverpool agree personal terms with Rodrygo Goes as £78m transfer becomes possible
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes as they look to sign a like-for-like replacement for Luis Diaz – who’s joined Bayern Munich.
Spanish journalist Siro Lopez (h/t Sport Illustrated), Liverpool have been in touch with Rodrygo’s entourage and personal terms have already been agreed with the two-time Champions League winner ahead of a potential move.
Arsenal are also keen on the Brazilian international and could rival Liverpool for his transfer after finally signing Viktor Gyokeres, although earlier on, there were doubts over whether they are prepared to match the forward’s salary demands.
The Gunners may also need to offload one of their current players, with Leandro Trossard the most likely candidate amid speculation he could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Real Madrid are prepared to sell Rodrygo this summer given that he is unlikely to be a key part of Xabi Alonso’s plans, and in an attempt to part with him, the Whites have revised his asking price to £78 million, lower than the initial £86 million.
Rodrygo to Liverpool not an easy transfer
Liverpool have enough room in the transfer market before the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules catch up. A recent sponsorship deal with Adidas along with winning the English top-flight last season has worked well in their favour.
However, Rodrygo Goes’ transfer from Real Madrid to Liverpool is easier said than done as for him to be accommodated into the team, it is vital that Darwin Nunez is sold. Otherwise, the Reds risk having too many offensive options in the team.
With that said, Arne Slot might also want to make a few defensive reinforcements, especially in the heart of his backline with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk the only reliable and experienced centre backs at his disposal heading into next season.
It will also be interesting to see which way Arsenal’s interest flows as they remain keen on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as well but Rodrygo, thanks to his experience and overall attributes, would be a far better fit for the Gunners.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 3 mins ago
Man Utd enter race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin
Manchester United are in battle with Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race...
-
Premier League/ 23 mins ago
Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Atletico Madrid’s Gallagher
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per...
-
Arsenal/ 48 mins ago
Arsenal eyeing £55m transfer for Eberechi Eze
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are eyeing a discount to sign Crystal Palace...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Liverpool agree personal terms with Rodrygo Goes as £78m transfer becomes possible
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes as they look...
-
Premier League/ 1 hour ago
Tottenham make move to sign Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made initial contacts to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, as...