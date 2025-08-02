Liverpool agree personal terms with Rodrygo Goes as £78m transfer becomes possible

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes as they look to sign a like-for-like replacement for Luis Diaz – who’s joined Bayern Munich.

Spanish journalist Siro Lopez (h/t Sport Illustrated), Liverpool have been in touch with Rodrygo’s entourage and personal terms have already been agreed with the two-time Champions League winner ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal are also keen on the Brazilian international and could rival Liverpool for his transfer after finally signing Viktor Gyokeres, although earlier on, there were doubts over whether they are prepared to match the forward’s salary demands.

The Gunners may also need to offload one of their current players, with Leandro Trossard the most likely candidate amid speculation he could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Rodrygo this summer given that he is unlikely to be a key part of Xabi Alonso’s plans, and in an attempt to part with him, the Whites have revised his asking price to £78 million, lower than the initial £86 million.

Rodrygo to Liverpool not an easy transfer

Liverpool have enough room in the transfer market before the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules catch up. A recent sponsorship deal with Adidas along with winning the English top-flight last season has worked well in their favour.

However, Rodrygo Goes’ transfer from Real Madrid to Liverpool is easier said than done as for him to be accommodated into the team, it is vital that Darwin Nunez is sold. Otherwise, the Reds risk having too many offensive options in the team.

With that said, Arne Slot might also want to make a few defensive reinforcements, especially in the heart of his backline with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk the only reliable and experienced centre backs at his disposal heading into next season.

It will also be interesting to see which way Arsenal’s interest flows as they remain keen on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as well but Rodrygo, thanks to his experience and overall attributes, would be a far better fit for the Gunners.