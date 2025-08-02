Chelsea looking to trump Everton’s move for Malick Fofana

Chelsea are looking to trump Everton to sign highly-rated Lyon forward Malick Fofana this summer, according to Nizaar Kinsella.

The 20-year-old has been a joy to watch since moving to France from Gent in January 2024. He lit up Ligue 1 last season with jaw-dropping performances for Paulo Fonseca’s side and was key to their European qualification.

He recorded 17 goal contributions across all competitions, including six goals and two assists in just ten games in the Europa League last season, a testament that he can replicate his domestic performances on the European stage.

He has been linked with a move to England, with Everton reportedly at ‘advanced stages’, but it appears that the move has now stalled as Lyon will likely demand more than his £26m Transfermarkt valuation.

According to Kinsella, the Toffees have been heavily linked with the Belgian whiz kid but ‘struggled’ to convince him to join the Merseyside outfit this summer.

Everton could be usurped in the race for the forward, as the journalist claims that Chelsea are one of several other Premier League clubs showing a keen interest in Fofana.

However, the Blues also hold a ‘strong interest’ in Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, according to the report, so it’ll be intriguing to see if the club prioritises one forward or swoops for both.

Swoop

With tensions with Ruben Amorim persisting, Garnacho looks more likely to depart Old Trafford this summer. The Argentine international is reportedly keen on joining Enzo Maresca’s attack and is being viewed as a potential left-wing option alongside Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

While Chelsea have actively reinforced their forward options in the ongoing transfer windows, a choice between Garnacho and Fofana, who are similarly profiled players, seems inevitable.

Fofana, without a doubt, fits the mould of a winger Maresca needs due to his 1v1 ability and potential to become an even better player in time.

However, at present, Garnacho, who has significant Premier League experience, appears to be the more attainable target, mainly due to reduced competition for his services and the Blues’ openly declared admiration.

Nevertheless, the club are in no hurry to finalise a move, choosing instead to prioritise departures before proceeding with any major incomings.