Tottenham could sign Rodrygo ahead of Arsenal & Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are a ‘concrete’ option for Arsenal and Liverpool target Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015, Son Heung-min has been an undisputed starter on the left flank over the last decade.

The South Korean even established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League and helped his side win the Europa League trophy last campaign.

However, he has entered the final year of his current contract, and Spurs have decided not to hand him a new deal as he is set to turn 34 next year. Therefore, he is going to leave this summer, and LAFC of the MLS have been suggested as his potential destination.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are ‘determined’ to sign a ‘disruptive player’ to replace the South Korean as they want to challenge for the Premier League title. They have identified Rodrygo as a serious option and have intensified talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

They are even ready to launch a formal proposal, and Real Madrid have slapped a £78m price tag on his head with the Brazilian’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Rodrygo to Tottenham

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the South American, but they aren’t prioritising signing him. So, Tottenham are the most ‘concrete’ option for the forward at the moment if he eventually leaves this summer.

After struggling to break into Real Madrid’s starting XI last term, Rodrygo’s future has become uncertain at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. He hasn’t made it public that he wants to leave, but the fierce competition for the first team spot in the attack could force him to leave to play regularly next season, especially since the World Cup is set to take place next summer.

Rodrygo is a versatile forward and can play anywhere across the frontline. He has proven his worth at the highest level and would be a great coup for Tottenham to replace Son should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu before the end of this transfer window.