Arsenal preparing £52 million bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Arsenal will be back in competitive action in just a week from now as they take on Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the FA Community Shield on August 10th. All eyes will be on Viktor Gyokeres, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon.

With the Swedish international’s signing in the bag, the Gunners are expected to sign a left winger next as Mikel Arteta looks to upgrade from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who have both been very inconsistent.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been a hot target for Arsenal and they are preparing a £52 million bid for him, Football Transfers has reported. Though naturally an attacking midfielder, he can play down the left wing very effectively too.

Eze has been instrumental to Palace for a while now, and last season, he was arguably their best player. He had 14 goals and 11 assists to his name, including the winning strike in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City in May.

Arsenal might need to pay Eze’s release clause

Arsenal’s initial bid of £52 million bid is likely to be turned down by Crystal Palace, who would want to pocket a windfall on the sale of their star man, whose contract at Selhurst Park includes a £60 million release clause.

Eberechi Eze has two more seasons left on his deal with the Eagles, so there is still enough time for both parties to resolve his future unless Palace’s demands are not met. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old might easily agree personal terms with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta would be bolstered by Eze’s signing, who would possibly be a better acquisition for the Gunners in comparison to Rodrygo Goes, who has no experience in the Premier League and would cost them a significantly higher amount.

It remains to be seen what comes of Gabriel Martinelli’s and Leandro Trossard’s futures at the Emirates Stadium should Eze join, though the logical expectation would be for one of them to depart the club.