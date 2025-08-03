Man Utd ‘preparing’ £61m bid to sign Barcelona forward Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are preparing a formal bid to sign Barcelona’s attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer but face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea, as per Sébastien Vidal.

The 22-year-old emerged from Barcelona’s esteemed La Masia academy and has been integrated into the senior squad since the summer of 2023.

During his time with the first team, he has already added multiple trophies to his name, including a LaLiga title and a Copa del Rey triumph, while also playing a role in Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign.

However, despite his significant contributions and visible impact, he has yet to establish himself as a consistent starter at Camp Nou, mainly due to the wealth of quality available to Hansi Flick.

Manchester United have now set their sights on him to reinforce their attack, which looked lacklustre throughout last season’s Premier League campaign.

According to Vidal, the Red Devils are ‘preparing’ a formal opening bid for the transfer of Lopez to Old Trafford this summer.

The journalist claims that United are set to submit an offer worth £61m, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s enough to convince the Catalan giants to let go of one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

However, the transfer expert adds that while Barcelona are keen on keeping the Spain international, their financial constraints could force their hands into listening to offers.

Formal offer

In what could potentially be a transfer tussle for the youngster, United could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, who have both made enquiries about the midfielder, according to Vidal.

United boss Ruben Amorim would be eager to inject dynamism and more creativity into his midfield ranks, and Lopez, who had 18 goal contributions last season, is an ideal fit.

The Spaniard’s tenacity during pressing, ability to knit out passes in congested areas, late runs into the box, and goal-scoring instincts make him a highly appealing target.

While Barcelona are open to offers, the ultimate decision rests with Lopez himself. The midfielder is fully aware that breaking into a stacked Barcelona midfield remains a tough challenge, and a consistent starting role is far from guaranteed.

As such, he must now carefully weigh whether to keep knocking on the door of the first eleven or pursue regular football at Old Trafford—a move that would also come with a lucrative financial package.