Chelsea
Gianluigi Donnarumma ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain with Chelsea and Manchester United keen
Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with signing new goalkeepers in recent weeks and Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a name that has been linked with the English duo.
The Italian international is in the final year of his contract at PSG and there has been no agreement regarding a renewal, mainly due to his £9 million per year wage demands. That said, there could soon be a major twist regarding his future.
According to Caught Offside, Donnarumma and PSG are now ‘open’ to parting ways this summer as their standoff over a fresh deal continues. The European champions don’t want to lose their number one on a free transfer next season.
In a bid to replace Donnarumma, they are already closing in on the signing of Lille goalkeeper Luca Chevalier and once he is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player, there may be further developments over the transfer of their primary goalkeeper.
Chelsea likely to trump Man United for Donnarumma
Manchester United are inarguably the more needy side for a goalkeeper between themselves and Chelsea owing to Andre Onana having a terrible campaign last year and also losing his spot to Altay Bayindir for a few matches.
Robert Sanchez, the Chelsea number one, has had his bad days but turned a corner at the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer. Nonetheless, the Blues would feel that there is room to upgrade in between the sticks.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is likelier to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea this summer than he is to join Manchester United, not only because of the Red Devils not playing European football but also owing to their delicate financial situation.
Donnarumma’s wage demands are likely to be satisfied by Chelsea and they are even in a better position to match PSG’s asking price for the former AC Milan star.
The shot-stopper is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt but Chelsea and Man Utd may hope to agree a deal below that figure due to his contract situation.
Donnarumma is a world class goalkeeper and it would be a major coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club were able to land him this summer.
