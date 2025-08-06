Liverpool and Manchester United battling to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos

Liverpool and Manchester United have signed a handful of forwards but are not done yet in the transfer market as they continue to rebuild their respective rosters with less than two weeks until the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

The English rivals are both keen on a number nine and as per Caught Offside, Liverpool as well as Man United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos, who could leave the club for the right offer.

He scored 19 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season in spite of playing a second fiddle role for much of the year behind the likes of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele.

Nonetheless, his exploits were crucial as PSG won the Champions League for the first time and completed a historic treble, and off the back of a memorable campaign, a move to the Premier League might be on the cards this summer.

PL transfer an unlikely proposition for Ramos

Goncalo Ramos would be a terrific addition to the Premier League. His conversion rate in the final third is brilliant and he is an incredibly intelligent striker too. However, it is difficult to see Liverpool or Manchester United bringing him in this year.

Arne Slot’s side is focused on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, and if a transfer for the Swedish international does not work out, they could look for a left winger instead with Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes amongst their top targets.

Man United, on the other hand, are in advanced negotiations for Benjamin Sesko and if he does sign up for them, Ramos would no longer be a target. In the event Sesko does not join, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is the alternative on their wish-list.

PSG will also not let go of Goncalo Ramos for cheap as the 24-year-old still has three years to run on his contract and has not asked to leave the club yet. They spent £57 million on him and would look to recoup as much of the amount as possible.