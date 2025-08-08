Mikel Arteta wants to add two signings to Arsenal squad



According to The Times, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add two signings to the squad before the transfer window concludes on September 1.

The Gunners have had an impressive transfer window with six signings so far, and there could be more additions to the first-team squad before the transfer deadline next month.

The Times now report that Arteta still wants a couple of signings. A direct left winger and potentially a creative midfielder are among targets for the manager’s more direct playing style.

The Gunners plan to approach Crystal Palace for playmaker Eberechi Eze, while they are expected to wait and see whether Real Madrid winger Rodrygo can leave on a loan deal.

Ambition

Arsenal have bolstered their attack with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke this summer. Gyokeres should provide an upgrade in the no.9 role while Madueke is a specialist on the right wing. Madueke can also operate from the opposite flank, but Arteta may ideally want another specialist in the role to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Rodrygo would be a fine acquisition. The Brazilian made 25 goal contributions during the previous campaign for Madrid. Out of that, the 24-year-old managed 12 goal involvements from as many games on the left wing. He had a passing accuracy of 91 percent in La Liga last season and squandered just one big chance over the course of the league campaign.

Rodrygo would be an upgrade on Martinelli and Trossard due to his better distribution and finishing skills. The big question is whether the Gunners can secure a loan deal for him from Los Blancos as they may not afford permanent deals for him and Eze, having already spent more than £200 million on new signings during the ongoing transfer window.

It is well known that Arsenal are interested in landing Eze, who has a £67.5 million release clause in his contract. The Englishman can operate in any attacking position behind the main striker, but he is most comfortable from the number 10 role. He made 25 goal contributions from the attacking midfield department for the Eagles during the 2024/25 season.

Eze’s release clause expired at the start of August, but Arsenal are still optimistic of signing him. They plan to negotiate a lesser package than the clause with a long-term payment plan. The Gunners may have to depend on player sales to afford him. If Arsenal can sign both Eze and Rodrygo, they will have had one of their best-ever transfer windows.