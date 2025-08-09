Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘attracted’ to Manchester United with transfer possible this summer

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has entered the last year of his contract with the Champions League winners but has yet to sign a new agreement amid a standoff with the club over his salary demands.

He is earning just under £200,000 per week at PSG, while the increment he is looking for is not known yet. That said, the Ligue 1 outfit is already planning for life without the number one having agreed a deal for Lille star Lucas Chevalier.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both shown an interest in the player, who will now be sold by PSG and according to GiveMeSport, the Italian international is ‘attracted’ by the prospect of joining the Red Devils this summer.

Donnarumma’s asking price has been set at £26 million as Paris Saint-Germain look to offload him before the former AC Milan shot stopper can run his contract down and leave them as a free agent next year.

United transfer possible for Donnarumma

Manchester United have revamped their attacking third with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, so any proceeds from players that leave the club are likely to be invested elsewhere in the squad.

Andre Onana seems unlikely to leave the club just yet but should Alejandro Garnacho and Altay Bayindir depart, United would be able to afford a swoop for Gianluigi Donnarumma this month as they look for an upgrade between the sticks.

His £26 million price tag suddenly looks very affordable, although the Paris Saint-Germain star might need to make financial compromises if he is to fulfil his desire of playing for Manchester United.

Chelsea will continue to be a threat as they can exploit United’s financial situation by offering PSG and Donnarumma more money, so it remains to be seen where the player will eventually land up although England does seem like his next landing spot.