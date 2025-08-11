Arsenal eyeing Rodrygo as fallback option to Eze



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal will target a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if they can’t secure the services of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Gunners have bolstered their frontline with the additions of Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, but manager Mikel Arteta may want more attacking ammunition to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Eze has been regularly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have a fallback option if a transfer does not materialise. Caught Offside claim that Rodrygo has been identified as the alternate choice.

Madrid could be prepared to sanction his sale for a package between £78 million and £87 million this summer.

Difficult deal

The Gunners have already spent almost £200 million on new signings and further recruits could depend on player sales. They have earmarked Eze as a top target. His release clause worth £68 million has expired, but Palace could still do business for the right price.

Eze has vast Premier League experience. He is primarily an attacking midfielder, but can also provide an outlet from the left wing. The Englishman possesses strong dribbling skills, a good physique and has the ability to score and create goals in the final third.

If Arsenal are unable to strike a deal for Eze, we simply don’t see how they will afford Rodrygo. The Gunners obviously want a discount to land the former, they are unlikely to make a higher outlay to purchase Rodrygo from Los Blancos this summer.

Hence, it appears a difficult deal for the Gunners to complete unless the club can recoup plenty of funds from a selling spree. Their prospects of landing Rodrygo are slim, with Manchester City said to be preparing an approach for the Brazilian this month.

Jack Grealish has already left for Everton on loan while Savinho and James McAtee seem close to joining Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest respectively. The triple exit could pave the way for City to make a big-money move for Rodrygo.

Keeping this in mind, Arsenal seem unlikely to pursue a deal for Rodrygo at the current point of time.