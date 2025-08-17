Arsenal in direct contact for Lee Kang-in, Man Utd also keen



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lee Kang-in this summer.

The South Korea international has been a rotational player for the Champions League holders, but he would be open to a new challenge for regular first-team football.

PSG are open to selling him for the right price, and the report claims that Arsenal and Man United are among contenders to sign the versatile playmaker before the deadline.

Arsenal have now stolen a march on Man Utd after opening direct talks to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Lee is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much PSG will demand for his signature.

Unlikely

Arsenal are exploring the transfer market for a versatile forward. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been highlighted as the top transfer target, but the Gunners are presently focused on outgoings and have not made a formal approach.

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently looking to capitalise on the situation, and they could secure a deal for Eze ahead of the Gunners. In such a case, Mikel Arteta’s side could explore an alternative target and Kang-in could be among them.

Kang-in does not have an exceptional record for goal contributions at PSG, but that has been primarily due to his inconsistent playing time. The former Valencia man has been in-and-out of the starting line-up for the French heavyweights.

He may want regular minutes during the prime of his career. Kang-in can operate on either wing or in the no.10 role, but the big question is whether Arsenal will pursue another left-footed attacking option ahead of the deadline.

Arsenal already have Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman as left-footed attacking choices. Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino, who have led the line for the club, are left-footed as well.

Arteta may ideally want the right balance in the starting line-up and the priority could be a right-footed winger who can operate from the left flank. Eze or Real Madrid’s Rodrygo could be pursued due to their strong dribbling skills.

Similarly, United could be reluctant to spend a premium fee on Kang-in, having already bolstered the attacking midfield department with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The duo are expected to be guaranteed starters in the no.10 roles.

Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are two-left footed options at manager Ruben Amorim’s disposal, and Kang-in may struggle to break into the starting XI this season. Hence, a deal appears unlikely on the cards with the Red Devils.