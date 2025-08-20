Arsenal make contact with Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes prior to possible loan swoop

Arsenal started the Premier League season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, and Gabriel Martinelli was preferred to Leandro Trossard on the left wing, a position in which Mikel Arteta is still keen on a reinforcement.

TBR Football has reported that the Gunners have made contact with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes over a possible swoop this month with Manchester City also keen on the Brazilian international should Savinho leave the club.

Initially, Arsenal want to sign the two-time Champions League winner on a loan deal, the source has added, as they struggle to permanently get rid of either Martinelli or Trossard in the ongoing transfer window.

Rodrygo has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso, and it is feared that Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono’s arrival in the Spanish capital could further derail the South American’s bid to play regular football.

Rodrygo still in Madrid’s plans

Xabi Alonso confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Osasuna that he continues to count on Rodrygo Goes, while praising what he has seen from the 24-year-old in training.

While the Club World Cup saw the Brazilian international get visibly sidelined and spend an extended spell on the bench, he has remained happy with Los Blancos and is prepared to fight for a spot in the 2025/26 season.

Madrid are also not pushing him out as the forward’s experience at a young age is a vital asset, and with contract negotiations with Vinicius Junior not progressing, the FIFA Best Award recipient might be moved on for the right amount in a few months.

Kylian Mbappe’s chemistry with Rodrygo has also arguably been better than that with Vinicius, so that could also be a point Xabi Alonso considers some time down the side, and unless the player asks to leave the club, he will spend the season with Madrid.

Arsenal’s attempt at signing him on a loan deal would be rebuked nonetheless as Real Madrid would look to cash in on Rodrygo should he ask to depart, and with Manchester City prepared to spend big, he might as well head to the Etihad Stadium.