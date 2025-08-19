Chelsea set to launch a formal bid for Xavi Simons with personal terms already agreed

Chelsea have been in hot pursuit of RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons since a few weeks but have not made major inroads over his signing yet with less than a fortnight remaining until the transfer window slams shut.

Florian Plettenberg (via Sky Sport Germany) has reported that the Blues are shortly expected to table a formal bid for the Dutch international having already agreed to personal terms with the player.

Leipzig are asking for £60 million for Simons, a price Chelsea can comfortably afford to pay, though it remains to be seen how much their initial bid is worth as well as the kind of payment structure they are proposing.

Xavi Simons is expected to be a part of RB Leipzig’s squad for their Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich at the coming weekend, which perhaps suggests his transfer could culminate in the last week of August.

Simons one of possibly two more signings

It goes without saying that Xavi Simons joining Chelsea would add massive quality to their midfield. The 22-year-old would likely start as the number 10 with Cole Palmer likely to be employed down the right flank in a more advanced role.

Pedro Neto will offer stern competition to both Jamie Gittens and Palmer, and will remain a trump card off the bench, therefore adding significantly to the quality Enzo Maresca will have higher up the pitch.

Simons might not be the only player that joins Chelsea, however, with Maresca also insistent that the board acquires a central defender in the weeks that remain in the transfer window owing to Levi Colwill’s ACL injury.

It remains to be seen if the board is prepared to oblige the first-team manager’s request, or whether Maresca has to make do with the options he currently has at his disposal, at least until the situation can be re-assessed in the winter.