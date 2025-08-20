Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ with Crystal Palace to sign Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘reached an agreement’ with Crystal Palace for the permanent transfer of Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Eze has been one of the most sought-after players not just this summer but in recent transfer windows following his consistent run of reputable displays for the Eagles since he joined in 2020.

Arsenal had explored the possibility of signing him earlier in the window, but their pursuit subsided after Ethan Nwaneri penned a new deal, and they struggled to move on surplus players.

Tottenham now appear to be in the driving seat for the Englishman after intensifying efforts in recent weeks to trump their North London rivals to his signature.

He featured for Palace in their Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday and saw his free-kick effort controversially ruled out.

It appears the 27-year-old, who is valued at £47m by Transfermarkt, might have played his last game for the South London outfit, as Jacobs claims that Spurs have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Palace for the transfer of Eze to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The Eagles are now looking for a replacement for the England international, who is still training at the club until the transfer is officially formalised, as per the report.

Eze to Tottenham

Tottenham are actively seeking reinforcements in the attacking midfield area, particularly after James Maddison sustained a significant knee injury that is expected to sideline him for most of the campaign.

However, Spurs had already been targeting a player in this role before Maddison’s setback, having come close to securing Morgan Gibbs-White before he committed to fresh terms with Nottingham Forest.

With Maddison unavailable, Eze would be expected to slot directly into the starting line-up, operating as the number 10 under Thomas Frank.

Known for his tactical adaptability, Frank could also utilise Eze in different areas or functions across his system. While the majority of his time at Palace has been spent in a central attacking midfield position, he is equally effective off the left flank, drifting infield to influence play.

With Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sidelined, Eze—together with fellow summer recruit Mohammed Kudus—would play a crucial role in Tottenham’s pursuit of both domestic and European success this season.