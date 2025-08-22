Arsenal considering a transfer for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Arsenal have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in this year’s summer transfer window with Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres all joining the club.

Eberechi Eze’s transfer is pending official announcement and is up next, and according to The Sun, the Gunners are already planning their next moves with interest in Atletico Madrid marksman Julian Alvarez.

He scored 29 goals and provided eight assists for the La Liga side last season, and has started this campaign with a goal in the first league match against Espanyol. Alvarez also excelled in the Premier League previously for Manchester City.

In spite of his exceptional form with Atletico, the club has not been able to secure any silverware and some reports have suggested that Alvarez has grown frustrated with the situation around him, thus prompting him to consider departing.

2026 swoop possible for Alvarez

Julian Alvarez would be an exceptional signing for Arsenal, especially because he can play on the left wing and is capable of playing at the top of his game next to a striker like Viktor Gyokeres, who can hold the ball up and create chances too.

With that said, it is practically impossible to foresee the Argentine, who was part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup winning squad, join the Gunners this year given how much they have already spent and the forward’s importance to Atletico Madrid.

Next year, it might be a transfer worth considering for Arsenal depending on their situation on the left flank as well as how Gyokeres is able to settle into the Premier League in his first season since arriving from Sporting Lisbon.

Alvarez’s valuation on Transfermarkt sits at £86 million and if Atletico Madrid are to part with their key hitman, it is likely that Arsenal will need to pay at least as much money, if not more.