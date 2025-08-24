Predicted Manchester United line-up against Fulham

Manchester United endured a dire campaign last term and have started the new campaign with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.

However, the Red Devils showcased signs of improvement versus the Gunners. Now, United will travel to Craven Cottage to face off against Fulham in the second Premier League game, and they will need to sustain or even enhance their performance to demonstrate progress under Ruben Amorim.

Fulham, on the other hand, have started the new campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brighton, and they managed to earn a point courtesy of substitute Rodrigo Muniz’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez has been out with a knee problem since early last year and isn’t in contention to feature before the international break.

On the other hand, Noussair Mazraoui started United’s first pre-season game against Leeds United but hasn’t been in the picture since, and Amorim has said that the Moroccan hasn’t recovered yet to be involved this weekend. Apart from that, the Portuguese boss will have a full squad to choose from for this important fixture.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana was out with a hamstring problem throughout the pre-season and didn’t have much training before the Arsenal game. So, Amorim opted to go with Altay Bayindir in goal.

The Turkish international was comfortable with possession but made a costly error that sealed the fate of the game. So, it remains to be seen who starts in goal this weekend, and Onana might be recalled.

Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw were excellent against Arsenal and are likely to keep hold of their place at the back, while Leny Yoro should complete the back three. Therefore, Harry Maguire could feature off the bench.

Diogo Dalot started in the RWB position last weekend, and Amad featured as a substitute, but the Ivorian could start today. Patrick Dorgu is set to be on the opposite side.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are expected to be the midfield pairing; in that case, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Mason Mount started ahead of Benjamin Sesko vs Arsenal and displayed a very good performance, but United lacked presence inside the box. Therefore, Sesko is likely to be leading the line in this game.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Fulham

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Bruno, Casemiro, Dorgu; Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko