West Ham in battle with Everton & Newcastle to sign Man City centre-back Nathan Ake

West Ham United are in battle with Everton and Newcastle United over the potential transfer of Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Since arriving from Bournemouth in 2020, Aké has played an integral role in City’s recent dominance, securing ten trophies at the Etihad — this includes the 2022/23 treble, three additional Premier League crowns, a League Cup, and two international titles.

However, the strong form of Josko Gvardiol in his role, coupled with injuries during the previous campaign, limited the 30-year-old’s involvement to only 10 league appearances, with merely eight of those being starts.

In addition, natural left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri has been recruited from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, which makes opportunities even scarcer for Ake this season.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, West Ham are eyeing a possible swoop to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

The report adds that the Dutchman is open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium to a club that will guarantee regular playing time, with the Hammers keen on signing him.

Battle

However, the East Londoners will have to battle with Everton as well as Newcastle United for Ake’s signature, with City willing to listen to offers, as per the report.

While City are not under pressure to sell him this summer with two years left on his contract, CaughtOffside adds that the Cityzens could sanction his departure if they receive an offer worth at least £30m.

With eight conceded goals in two games this season, West Ham’s need for defensive reinforcement needs no telling, as Graham Potter’s defence has looked all over the place whenever tasked with stopping attacks.

Chelsea netted five of their seven shots on target, while Sunderland netted three of their four, an indication that both structure and personnel need addressing before the end of the transfer window.

At 30, Ake would bring a wealth of top-flight experience to the Hammers’ defence. Having captained Bournemouth at 24, his leadership qualities would prove invaluable to West Ham’s backline, which lacks coordination.

With Newcastle and Everton also interested in the Dutchman, the Hammers will need to act swiftly to usurp their rivals in the race to sign the experienced centre-back.