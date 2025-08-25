Arsenal now hijack Tottenham move for Piero Hincapie

Arsenal are looking to trump Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapié this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Hincapié arrived at Leverkusen from Argentine outfit CA Talleres in the summer of 2021 and has grown into one of the most highly regarded young defenders in Europe.

Across his four campaigns at the BayArena, the 23-year-old has featured 166 times for Leverkusen while also earning 46 caps for the national team.

This summer has already witnessed numerous high-profile departures from the German club, and Hincapié could potentially be the next in line, as Arsenal and Tottenham have set their sights on him.

According to Ornstein, the Gunners are now in talks over a deal for the Ecuador international as they look to lure him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The transfer expert adds that Hincapié has told Leverkusen that he wants to leave and favours a move to Arsenal over rivals Tottenham.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein adds that while Leverkusen would prefer to keep the Ecuadorian this summer, the German club would be open to his departure if a club triggers his £51m release clause, with the Gunners now making efforts to sign him at a more favourable fee.

Hijack

However, a deal for the centre-back hinges on player departures this summer, with the likes of Jakub Kiwior, who is being courted by FC Porto, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson among those who could be sold to fund the move, according to the report.

In a separate report from reputable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he claims that Tottenham have also made an ‘approach’ to Die Werkself to sign Hincapié on loan with an obligation to buy.

With the player giving his preference to a move to the Emirates, it appears Arsenal are set to steal a march on their North London rivals, and not for the first time this summer.

Last season, the injury to Gabriel Magalhães was a huge blow and contributed to their form towards the end of the season, where they won two of their last five matches.

With Cristhian Mosquera already joining from Valencia, the potential arrival of Hincapié will give Mikel Arteta a squad with arguably the best depth in the league to challenge not just for domestic titles but to go the distance in Europe this season.