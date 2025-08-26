Tottenham plot swoop to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Simons

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Xavi Simons, as per Caught Offside.

The Dutchman has been displaying impressive performances since leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Initially, he showcased his productivity for PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/23 campaign before enjoying a stellar time with RB Leipzig in the following season.

The midfielder was out injured for several months during the last campaign, so his numbers didn’t match the previous two seasons tally. Still, he made 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea are the frontrunners to secure his signature after agreeing on personal terms, but they haven’t decided to seal the deal yet, as they are focusing on outgoings first.

This situation has allowed Tottenham to make a move for him, and they have held talks with Leipzig to enquire about the details of a deal. They have been monitoring the situation closely before making a formal move.

Having seen their Eberechi Eze deal hijacked by Arsenal, Tottenham are looking to finally reinforce the CAM position by hijacking Chelsea’s deal to sign Simons.

The youngster is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027. Therefore, Leipzig are said to be open to cashing-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure.

Simons to Tottenham

Spurs have been looking to sign a new creative midfielder since the beginning of this window, and following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the urgency to bolster this position has increased.

Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Nico Paz were said to be key targets of Thomas Frank, but Tottenham haven’t been able to buy any of them. So, they are now looking to sign Simons from Leipzig.

The 22-year-old is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable on either flank. He is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers and is also excellent in finishing off his chances.

Simons is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the very top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his signature before the end of this transfer window.

However, Chelsea have been the favourites to sign the Dutchman so it remains to be seen whether Spurs will miss out on yet another transfer target.