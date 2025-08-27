Manchester United Predicted line-up vs Grimsby Town

Manchester United have failed to qualify for European football this season after finishing 15th in the Premier League last campaign. As a result, they have entered the Carabao Cup earlier than usual.

Ruben Amorim’s side will travel to Blundell Park to face off against League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup tonight.

Man Utd are yet to win their first game this season and will be desperate to achieve that in this game.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui haven’t recovered from their respective problems yet; therefore, the duo isn’t available to feature in this fixture.

Predicted line-up

Ruben Amorim is expected to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven from last weekend’s game against Fulham. Altay Bayindir started the first two Premier League games in goal, but Andre Onana is likely to return tonight.

Harry Maguire should be in the CCB position, while Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven could be the other two centre-backs. Therefore, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw might be rested.

Diogo Dalot could be on the RWB, and Diego Leon is expected to be on the opposite side. In that case, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu could feature off the bench if needed.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have started in the engine room in both Premier League games, while Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t played a single minute thus far this season.

It has been suggested that the 20-year-old has become frustrated with his current situation and would be open to leaving before next week’s transfer deadline.

However, the Englishman should be in midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte tonight. So, Casemiro would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Despite displaying a disappointing performance last time out, Fernandes is likely to keep hold of his place in Amorim’s starting XI but could be pushed up in the CAM role.

Joshua Zirkzee may commence alongside the Portuguese, with Benjamin Sesko likely to make his full Man Utd debut tonight. So, Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo would be among the substitutes.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Grimsby Town

Onana; Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, León; Bruno, Zirkzee, Sesko