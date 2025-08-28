Tottenham holding talks to sign Chelsea target Simons



According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks over a possible bid to sign Chelsea target and RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons.

The London giants have already bolstered their attack with Mohammed Kudus this summer, but they are aiming for at least another recruit after James Maddison’s knee injury.

Spurs were determined to land Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this month, but they were beaten to his signature by arch-rivals Arsenal, who made a last-gasp move to sign him.

Tottenham are now exploring a deal for Simons, and there is optimism that the Dutchman would be open to a move to north London amid Chelsea’s lack of progress in recruiting him.

Chelsea are dependent on selling Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku first. The Blues are also looking into a deal for Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez prior to the transfer deadline.

Spurs are carefully monitoring the situation, and they will only make an offer for Simons if they can quickly close a deal, and minimise the threat of Chelsea hijacking their pursuit.

RB Leipzig value Simons at £60 million, which Spurs were willing to pay Eze earlier this summer.

Top-class

Simons has built a big reputation for himself during his time at RB Leipzig, and he is prepared to move on before the transfer window closes. He is more likely to end up in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international can comfortably play from the number 10 position as well as from either wing. His versatility would make him an assured starter under Spurs manager Thomas Frank.

Simons could be drafted straight into the starting XI as an attacking midfielder in Maddison’s absence. He could also operate on the left wing ahead of Brennan Johnson based on the opposition. Kudus is guaranteed to start on the right wing.

The 22-year-old would be a superb addition to the squad, given he is a risk taker with his distribution. He has the knack for creating big chances with his intrinsic passing alongside scoring goals.

Spurs would provide him the perfect platform to develop with consistent minutes. On the other hand, Simons may not have the same guarantee at Chelsea with the fierce competition for places.

Cole Palmer is an undisputed starter from the number 10 position when fit. Jamie Gittens and incoming signing Alejandro Garnacho are likely to compete for a starting spot on the left wing.

On the right, the Blues have Estevao and Pedro Neto in their ranks. If Simons is prioritising regular playing time, he could be better off choosing Spurs over the Blues before the deadline.