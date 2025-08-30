Chelsea add Adam Wharton to wishlist after Simons snub

Chelsea have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a target to add quality to their midfield, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues remain in the hunt for quality reinforcements ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1st.

They appear to have missed out on the signing of Netherlands international Xavi Simons, who they were strongly linked with for over a month. The 22-year-old has completed his medical with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a £52 million move.

Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona ace Fermin Lopez over a switch, but the youngster appears reluctant to swap Catalunya for London this summer.

The Blues are considering alternatives, and the name of highly-rated England international Wharton has popped up as one of their potential targets.

The reports indicate that a move for Wharton will be difficult this summer, as the time remaining in the window will be too short to convince Crystal Palace to part ways with the youngster.

Competition

Chelsea will also face stiff competition for the 21-year-old as he’s been linked with several of Europe’s biggest sides, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid among his suitors.

Valued at just over £39 million by Transfermarkt, has enjoyed a rapid ascent to stardom since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024.

Chelsea are stocked in Wharton’s primary position, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos options for Enzo Maresca.

Their interest in the English midfielder likely stems from his versatility, as he has demonstrated an ability to perform in multiple midfield roles during his time with Palace. With Chelsea eyeing him, a move to Stamford Bridge could yet happen in the future.

Adam Wharton has enjoyed a rise to be named among the top midfielders in England’s top-flight with Crystal Palace in just over 18 months at the club.

The youngster has become a full England international since his arrival at Selhurst Park, and was with the squad as they finished as runners-up in Euro 2024.

Wharton is a key player for Crystal Palace and was instrumental to their winning the FA Cup and FA Community Shield earlier this year. The Eagles hope to keep the midfielder for another year, at least, for him to feature in their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.