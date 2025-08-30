Predicted Manchester United line-up against Burnley

Following a surprising defeat against fourth-tier side Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will face off against newly promoted side Burnley in the Premier League today.

Pressure is high on Ruben Amorim after the midweek disappointment, and a big section of the fanbase has already lost faith in him.

On the other hand, Burnley will be coming into this game off the back of two consecutive victories over Sunderland and Derby County in two different competitions. So, they are full of confidence at the moment.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui have been out due to their respective injuries, and the duo is likely to remain sidelined for this game as well. Apart from that, Amorim should have a full squad to choose from.

Predicted line-up

Amorim made wholesale changes to his starting XI against Grimsby, and they are all set to be recalled for this encounter. Andre Onana, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils and didn’t start the season due to his injury problems.

However, he made his first appearance this season in midweek and was very poor, so Altay Bayindir should be between the sticks for United today. In front of the Turkiye international, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw should be the back three.

Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu performed below average against Grimsby, but they could be the two wing-backs for Amorim’s side in this game. Therefore, Diogo Dalot would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte started in midweek, but Bruno Fernandes is set to return to the starting line-up, and he could commence alongside Mainoo in the engine room. Therefore, the Uruguayan and Casemiro might be among the substitutes.

Benjamin Sesko made his full debut vs Grimsby and played the full game. He reportedly felt cramp at the end of the match, so he might not be ready to start today.

So, Matheus Cunha could be in the centre-forward position, while Bryan Mbeumo would be in the right No.10 role. Mason Mount may start on the opposite side, so the Slovenian and Joshua Zirkzee should feature off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Burnley

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Mainoo, Bruno, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha, Mbeumo