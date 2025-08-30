Arsenal agree £44m deal to sign Piero Hincapie from Leverkusen

Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ for the transfer of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Last season, the injury to Gabriel Magalhães was a significant blow for Arsenal, contributing to their decline in form towards the end of the season, during which they won only two of their last five matches.

Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber also sustained injury issues last season so Mikel Arteta has been on a mission to add the required depth to his defence this summer.

Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has already joined from Valencia, and the Gunners have been keen on adding another versatile defender before Monday’s deadline.

Hincapie emerged as Arsenal’s prime target and the Gunners have been locked in talks with Leverkusen this month trying to get a deal agreed.

It appears a deal for the 6ft 1in defender has been finalised, as Ornstein claims that Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ for the transfer of the Ecuador international to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The deal for the 23-year-old is an initial season-long loan with an option to buy next year set at £44m and a 10% sell-on clause, according to the journalist.

Writing on The Athletic, the transfer expert adds that Hincapie is now set to travel to London for his medical after agreeing to personal terms with the North London club on a five-year deal when the move is made permanent next summer.

Mikel Arteta is taking no prisoners this time in this season’s title race, as the Gunners have had an ambitious transfer window so far, bolstering their squad with viable options across different positions of the pitch.

In defence, Hincapie is set to join Mosquera as the club’s summer reinforcement, while Christian Nørgaard and Martin Zubimendi joined from Brentford and Real Sociedad to bolster their midfield ranks, respectively.

Swedish prolific forward Viktor Gyökeres, who has netted two goals in two games this season, has been Arteta’s talisman upfront this season, while Eberechi Eze made a dream return to his boyhood club to sign for the Gunners.

Hincapie, who can play at left centre-back and left back, is set to become Arsenal’s eighth summer signing and will hope to play a key role this season despite the Gunners already boasting a competitive backline that already has Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Magalhães in the same positions.