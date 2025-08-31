Chelsea considering move for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani

Chelsea are considering a late swoop for Paris Saint-Germain French forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Florian Plettenberg.

After a strong start to the campaign, where they’ve gathered seven points from three games, the Blues were dealt a huge blow when reports revealed Liam Delap could be out for an extended period.

This has led the club to consider possible solutions, one of which is to block Nicholas Jackson from his proposed loan move to Bayern Munich.

However, Plettenberg claims that the Senegalese forward’s agent, Ali Barat, is working on finding a solution for the move to go through, with the possibility of a permanent move being considered.

Therefore, the Blues are exploring other options, one of which includes Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez and Sporting CP star Conrad Harder, while a possible recall of Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland is also being considered, as per reports.

Now, according to Plettenberg, Chelsea have added French international centre-forward Kolo Muani as a possible target should Jackson secure a permanent move to Munich.

The German transfer expert adds that while Kolo Muani has made his preference to join Juventus, Chelsea are now discussing the possibility of signing the 26-year-old before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Low-cost alternative

After struggling for form and game time in France, he moved to Juventus on loan in January. He seemed to have redeemed himself with the Italian giants, contributing 16 goals to the Bianconeri, including two in three Club World Cup games, and eventually becoming a key player for Igor Tudor’s side.

Kolo Muani possesses traits Enzo Maresca admires in his forwards, as he is a pacey, direct attacker capable of operating across various forward positions.

The Frenchman’s combination of power, acceleration, and clinical finishing makes him a constant danger both inside the box and on the break.

His technical prowess in transition and his ability to hold off challenges make him similar to Jackson, although his finishing can be questionable at times.

With a £26m Transfermarkt valuation, Kolo Muani presents a low-cost alternative, so it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea will accelerate efforts to sign him, as their interest is only exploratory at this stage.