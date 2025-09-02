Chelsea could target Santiago Gimenez to improve squad depth in offence

Chelsea forward Liam Delap suffered an injury in their Premier League fixture against Fulham last weekend and is expected to be on the sidelines for the next six to eight weeks, thereby prompting the club to recall Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland.

The Blues had initially planned to scupper Nicolas Jackson’s loan to Bayern Munich but were unable to do so as the player was hellbent on joining the Bavarians, which he eventually did on Deadline Day.

Jackson’s departure, coupled with that of Christopher Nkunku, has left the team short on experience and numbers in the centre forward’s position, so in spite of Joao Pedro’s excellent form, they could look to bring in another striker in the winter.

Sky Sports Italia (h/t Football Italia) has reported that Chelsea are keeping tabs on AC Milan frontman Santiago Gimenez, who scored 22 goals and provided six assists for the Rossoneri in all competitions last season, ahead of a possible January swoop.

Gimenez move a difficult proposition

A transfer for Santiago Gimenez is a difficult proposition as he remains a key part of AC Milan’s plans for this season, and has featured in both their Serie A outings so far in the season right from the word go.

Milan will be reluctant in letting go of a crucial player midway through the season, while Chelsea also might not be too keen to invest on a centre forward having already spent big money on Joao Pedro and Liam Delap earlier this year.

Delap’s fitness record, barring his most recent injury, is also promising, so the noise surrounding the club’s interest in Gimenez is mainly due to the timing of the former Ipswich Town star pulling up, as well as the chaos that Nicolas Jackson was put through.

If Chelsea have any plans to spend in January, it is likely to be at the back with a central defender expected to be on Enzo Maresca’s shopping list, while a midfielder’s purchase could also be on the cards after Chelsea missed out on Xavi Simons.