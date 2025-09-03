Chelsea saw a failed attempt at signing Jorgen Strand Larsen on Deadline Day

Chelsea beat Fulham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their last match before the international break, and also as they played for the final time before the summer transfer window came to a close on Monday.

Liam Delap’s injury which has ruled him out for roughly two months meant that the club tried to pull the plug on Nicolas Jackson’s loan to Bayern Munich, before eventually recalling Marc Guiu from his spell at Sunderland.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues also attempted to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen at the last hour, and also held talks with his agent, although it was quickly concluded that a deal would not be possible.

The Norwegian striker joined Wolves on a permanent deal this year itself after spending 2024/25 with them on loan. His numbers from last season read 14 goals and five assists in all competitions, thus prompting interest from Chelsea.

A player worth keeping an eye on

Jorgen Strand Larsen has yet to open his account in the Premier League this season, although he has already scored a brace in his only Carabao Cup appearance of 2025/26, which was a 17-minute cameo in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ win against West Ham.

The 25-year-old is a player worth keeping tabs on going forward, as he has produced very good numbers in his maiden year at Molineux, displaying a major upturn in form after a relatively underproductive spell at Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Should he continue to play on the same level for another season, Wolves might see a flurry of offers come their way for Strand Larsen next year with a number of top Premier League sides possibly lodging interest in him.

Chelsea might also consider his transfer in the future and it will be interesting to see where the young forward eventually lands up.