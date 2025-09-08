Manchester United keen on signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as free agent in 2026

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan. That leaves Ruben Amorim with two inexperienced goalkeepers in Senne Lammens, who has recently arrived, and Altay Bayindir.

While Onana was far from an ideal fit in between the sticks at Old Trafford, getting rid of him without an experienced enough replacement is certainly a bold move but that could quickly change.

Fichajes has reported that Man United are keen on signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is valued at only £22 million on Transfermarkt and is set to become a free agent next year after his contract expires at the end of this season.

Chelsea were heavily linked with him ahead of the Club World Cup this summer and although personal terms were in place, a move to Stamford Bridge did not materialise for the Frenchman due to the two clubs in the picture not reaching an agreement.

Maignan transfer a strong possibility

It remains to be seen if Chelsea are interested in Mike Maignan next year following Robert Sanchez’s return to form in recent months, but Manchester United will surely be alert to developments surrounding his future.

The French international is one of Europe’s most experienced shot-stoppers and thanks to his reaction time, ability to come for crosses and play the ball out from the back decently, he promises to be a significant upgrade over Andre Onana.

With that said, after a lengthy career in Italy, Maignan might also welcome a challenge in the Premier League with Manchester United, who would be able to assure him of a regular role in between the sticks right from the word go.

United could also attempt to sign him on a cheap transfer fee in January depending on how Altay Bayindir and Senne Lammens perform, otherwise his potential switch to Old Trafford as a free agent next summer also remains a strong possibility.