Arsenal also interested in signing Manchester United target Zeno Debast

Arsenal had one of their most productive transfer windows in recent times this summer but are expected to continue their spending spree next year as Mikel Arteta looks to capture an elusive Premier League title.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon star Zeno Debast and had also sent scouts to see the Belgian central defender in action over the recent past.

Manchester United are also keen on signing the 21-year-old, who was brought to Sporting by Ruben Amorim. He has a £70 million release clause but both clubs will look to test his side’s resolve by submitting a bid worth nearly half the amount.

Man United likely to hold upper hand for Debast

Zeno Debast would be an exceptional signing for Arsenal with his superb passing, ability to carry the ball forward and aerial prowess aligning him perfectly with what Mikel Arteta looks for in a centre back.

However, it remains to be seen if the Londoners are prepared to spend a huge sum on a defender, especially after signing Piero Hincapie, who they are obliged to acquire from Bayer Leverkusen next year, and Cristhian Mosquera this summer.

It’s fair to believe that with recent investments, Arteta’s squad is more or less complete and only needs better depth behind David Raya in goal and a new winger or two, especially to take some load off Bukayo Saka.

Manchester United would fancy their chances of signing Debast, particularly because of Ruben Amorim, who has worked with the player in the past and gave him the exposure he currently has by landing him at Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils also need better depth in the heart of their backline after Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof left the club at the end of last season, and Debast would be a solid signing in that regard especially because he can play in a three-man backline too.

Barring Arsenal and Manchester United, Aston Villa are also interested in a swoop for the Sporting Lisbon star although considering his price tag, it is hard to look past the two ‘top six’ English sides as his next potential destination.