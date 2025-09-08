Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United keen on Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries is said to be open to a new challenge soon and recently hinted at being open to a Premier League transfer after spending four years in Serie A.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been alerted by his potential availability and could battle it out for his signature next summer, following his emergence as one of Europe’s best players in his position.

Dumfries was valued at £26 million by Inter Milan last year, and it will be interesting to see what they set his asking price should he officially hand in a transfer request keeping the interest from England’s top sides in mind.

Dumfries best-suited for Chelsea

Chelsea might be best-placed to secure a deal for Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, while the Dutch international would perfectly fit into the club as well in comparison to Arsenal or Manchester United.

Though he has been employed as a wing-back lately, the 29-year-old is strong defensively and thanks to his pace, he has been able to track down some of the world’s best forwards, particularly in the Champions League.

Offensively, Dumfries’ game does not need much introduction and with Reece James’ fitness always a concern for Chelsea, the former PSV Eindhoven star promises to bring experience and reliability to the table, and qualities surpassing Malo Gusto.

Arsenal’s interest in the player might only be peripheral, as Mikel Arteta has Ben White and Jurrien Timber to count on at right back, so there is enough depth in the position for them to not consider another new acquisition.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, and while Dumfries would be a great addition nonetheless, they would need to qualify for the Champions League next season if they are to convince him to join.

The only second thought Chelsea might give with regards to signing Dumfries is that he is approaching 30 and does not align perfectly with their sporting project from an age perspective, so it remains to be seen if they have any alternatives in mind.