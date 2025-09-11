Liverpool eye move to sign Malick Fofana to replace Salah

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma back in 2017, the Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. He can even be considered one of the best forwards in the world.

He has guided the Reds to win two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions over the years. The 33-year-old pretty much single-handedly guided Liverpool to win the league last term, scoring 29 goals and registering 18 assists in 38 appearances.

However, Salah’s future was a subject of speculation before the start of the recently concluded summer window as his existing deal was on the verge of expiring. Eventually, he decided to stay by signing a two-year extension.

Now, with the African edging closer towards the twilight of his career, Arne Slot’s side are lining up a new wide forward as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Fichajes state that Liverpool have identified Fofana as the ‘ideal candidate’ and could make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.

Fofana to Liverpool

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 last term, the Belgian attracted a lot of attention this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Everton were all linked with a move for him.

The Toffees reportedly made the most concrete approach to buy him. The Reds were tentatively linked with him as well. Eventually, the youngster decided to stay at Les Gones to play regularly and develop his career.

The 20-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Lyon are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him next year.

Fofana is a right-footed left-winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side; moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. He has enjoyed a bright start to this season, making two goal contributions in three league games.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to lure Fofana to Anfield to bolster the frontline next year.