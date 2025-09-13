Chelsea interested in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues were keen on purchasing a new creative midfielder to support Cole Palmer this summer. Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig was said to be Enzo Maresca’s primary target, but Tottenham eventually managed to win the race.

After missing out on the Netherlands international, Chelsea signed Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal. However, the West London club haven’t included him in the Champions League squad, so it is highly likely that he will return to AMEX Stadium at the end of this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Maresca’s side are planning to buy a new No.10 next year and have identified Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa as the primary target.

However, having been impressed by the Englishman’s recent eye-catching performances, other Premier League clubs have also expressed their interest in Rogers.

So, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for Chelsea, and they have lined up alternative options if they eventually fail to secure Rogers’ service. Yildiz is on their radar, and Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais is also on their wishlist.

Yildiz to Chelsea

The report claim that apart from Xavi Simons, Chelsea were also keen on signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal this summer as there was uncertainty surrounding his future. However, the Gunners eventually managed to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Yildiz is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract at Allianz Stadium. Therefore, the Bianconeri are in no rush to cash-in on him next year.

The Turkish international is a versatile player as he is comfortable on the left flank and in the creative midfield position, like Rogers. So, he is an ideal alternative option to the Villa star for Chelsea.

Yildiz is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in the future. The 20-year-old is comfortable with both feet and would be a great coup for the West London club should they eventually opt to secure his service in January or next summer.