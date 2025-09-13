Predicted Manchester United line-up vs Manchester City

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face off against city rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to this season, accumulating four points from three games. After failing to win the first two league games and losing to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, pressure was very high on Ruben Amorim.

However, having defeated Burnley courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time winner, the pressure has eased off somewhat. But the Portuguese boss needs to win this game.

On the other hand, Manchester City have had a dire start this season. After thrashing Wolves on the opening day, it was thought that they were back to their best.

However, the perspective has changed following back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton. So, they can’t afford to lose this weekend.

Team news

Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, and Diogo Dalot aren’t in contention to feature due to their respective injury problems, while Lisandro Martínez remains sidelined with a serious knee issue. On the other hand, Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, so he isn’t available either.

Predicted line-up

Amorim is unlikely to make any changes to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, and Altay Bayindir is set to be between the sticks. So, Senne Lammens will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw should be the centre-back trio for the visitors. So, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven would be among the substitutes. Patrick Dorgu is expected to be in the LWB position, while Amad Diallo might be on the opposite side. In that case, Noussair Mazraoui may feature off the bench.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo could be paired up in the engine room with Bruno Fernandes pushing higher into the left-sided No.10 position amid Cunha and Mount’s absence. Therefore, Manuel Ugarte would have to settle for a place on the bench.

Bryan Mbeumo might start on the right, and Benjamin Sesko should make his full Premier League debut in this high-voltage encounter for the Red Devils. In that case, Joshua Zirkzee could be involved as a substitute.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City:

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dorgu; Bruno, Mbeumo, Sesko