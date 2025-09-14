Chelsea draw up three-man shortlist as Maresca looks to sign an attacking midfielder

Chelsea have been keen on signing an attacking midfielder since this year’s summer transfer window, but were unable to secure a deal late in August in spite of longstanding interest in Xavi Simons.

Tottenham Hotspur hijacked the Blues’ deal for the former RB Leipzig star and thereafter, Enzo Maresca was left with very little time to sign an alternative of similar quality, having also been hampered by Levi Colwill’s ACL injury around that time.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have made a new number 10 their priority heading into 2026, drawing up a shortlist in the process which includes Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and Olympique Lyon youngster Malick Fofana.

Rogers most likely to join Chelsea

Morgan Rogers might be the best placed player to join Chelsea from Aston Villa next year, and among the trio of midfielders on their wish-list, the English international has also been the longest to have been linked with a swoop to Stamford Bridge.

Villa’s precarious financial situation might force them to get rid of Rogers next year in a potential £80 million deal, while his Premier League experience would hold him in better stead in comparison to Chelsea’s alternative options.

Rogers is also close friends with Cole Palmer, so although there may be interest from numerous other clubs in his services, Chelsea would believe that they are in the driving seat to see off any competition for the 23-year-old.

Kenan Yildiz would also be a solid signing and he has been making solid inroads at Juventus, but his transfer could be just as expensive as Rogers’, so the Blues might prefer spending on a player who has an understanding of the Premier League.

Juve, however, have the Turkish international firmly within their plans and are unlikely to sell him any time soon, thus making a transfer to England look like an improbable proposition, especially in the upcoming couple of transfer windows.

On the other hand, Malick Fofana would be cost-effective and a player Chelsea would be able to offer a very lengthy contract but his lack of output in the final third in comparison to Rogers and Yildiz is unlikely to make him as much of a priority.