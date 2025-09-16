Chelsea plot ambitious swoop to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since the takeover, the Blues have splashed big money to reinforce the midfield department in a very short space of time, signing Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos.

However, Lavia has continued to struggle with injury problems, while Essugo has picked up an issue having just joined this summer. On the other hand, Santos has been playing as a second-fiddle option to Caicedo and Fernandez.

Fichajes state that Chelsea are aiming to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League and are looking to build a midfield capable of matching their lofty ambitions. They have earmarked Camavinga as an ideal option and could make a concrete approach next summer.

Camavinga hasn’t played a minute for Los Blancos thus far this season due to injury problems, and the Spanish giants are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £52m, although his existing deal is set to run until 2029.

The West London club are ready to match the price tag to lure him to Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

Camavinga to Chelsea

Camavinga is dynamic, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency in playing threading passes between the lines, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Real Madrid star is still just 22 and has plenty of time in his career to become world-class. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to purchase him.

However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and Maresca’s side need to be careful about that before finalising the move.

Meanwhile, after winning the Club World Cup earlier this summer, Chelsea have had a mixed start to this season, winning twice and drawing as many times in the Premier League thus far.

Now, they will face off against Bayern Munich in the opening Champions League game on Wednesday before facing off against struggling Manchester United in the Premier League next weekend.