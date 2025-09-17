Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Carlos Baleba

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per a recent report.

After selling Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea for a big fee, the Seagulls decided to sign the Cameroonian from LOSC Lille a couple of years ago. Initially, he took time to settle down in the Premier League before displaying eye-catching performances last term.

After being impressed by the 21-year-old’s displays, the Red Devils expressed their interest in signing him this summer. They even held talks with the player and Brighton to finalise the move; however, Fabian Hurzeler’s side refused to let him leave.

It has widely been reported that although Man Utd failed to sign him this summer, they remain keen on purchasing him and could revive their interest next year.

Now, as per a recent report (via the Mirror), Liverpool are also interested in Baleba and are ready to go head-to-head with their arch-rival over this deal in January.

The African still has a contract until 2028 at AMEX Stadium, so they aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping more than £100m price tag on his head.

Battle

The Reds attempted to buy a new defensive midfielder last year but didn’t look to sign anyone in the recently concluded summer window.

Baleba is a dynamic, technically sound player. Moreover, he is very strong and is excellent in defensive contributions. The midfielder displayed glimpses of his qualities last term but has had a slow start to this season.

He was out injured during the pre-season, so he is short of match fitness. It is expected that he will regain his best form over the coming weeks.

Baleba is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool to support Ryan Gravenberch should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Man Utd in this race in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have started the new Premier League campaign with four consecutive victories and are showing signs that they can defend their title.