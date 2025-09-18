Chelsea join Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Adam Wharton

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following the Club World Cup triumph over the summer, the Blues had a very short time to prepare for this season. They have had a topsy-turvy start this term, accumulating eight points from four Premier League games.

On the other hand, the West London club have commenced the Champions League campaign with a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Amid this situation, Chelsea have already started planning to reinforce the squad in winter to help Enzo Maresca achieve the objectives at the end of this season.

Fichajes state that with Romeo Lavia continuing to struggle with fitness problems, the Blues are willing to sign a new midfielder to support Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández.

Wharton has been identified as a key target, but Crystal Palace don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap with his existing deal set to run until 2029. Chelsea are even prepared to spend a significant amount of money to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Battle

Wharton, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, has been in excellent form at Selhurst Park in recent times, and his eye-catching displays have also attracted the attention of Liverpool and Man Utd, along with Chelsea.

United want Wharton as Casemiro is edging closer to the twilight of his career, while Manuel Ugarte has been unconvincing since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

On the other hand, Liverpool are looking for a defensive midfielder, having struggled with the defensive frailties at the beginning of this campaign.

In the race for Wharton, Liverpool have an advantage as the player is ‘keen’ on moving to Anfield. Still, Chelsea haven’t given up on their hopes of sealing the deal.

Wharton is a technically gifted player and has an eye for playing threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled with fitness problems in recent years; as a result, he only managed to start 16 Premier League games last term. He has sustained another injury after starting the first three league games this season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club, the West London club, or the Red Devils can eventually manage to secure his service next year.