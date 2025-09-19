Chelsea express interest in signing Bilbao forward Maroan Sannadi

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Moroccan international centre-forward Maroan Sannadi from Athletic Bilbao, as per Fichajes.

One striking feature in Chelsea’s recruitment drive is their keenness to sign prospects and players with potential rather than ready-made players. Cole Palmer, who netted just four career goals before joining Chelsea, has proven to be a masterstroke, as the Englishman has become one of the best players in the Premier League.

The same has been the case for Nicolas Jackson, who joined the Blues two summers ago as a relatively unknown forward before going on to net 30 non-penalty goals for the club.

The latest to be linked with Chelsea is Bilbao’s Sannadi, who has shown promise despite not boasting the most prolific goalscoring record.

According to Fichajes, the three-cap Morocco international’s progress has piqued the interest of Chelsea, who believe he possesses qualities that could adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Standing at 6ft 2in, the report adds that the West Londoners believe he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League due to his physical stature, his speed and creativity.

Chelsea need more experience than prospects

Sannadi still has four years left on his contract at San Mamés, so there’s a possibility the Basque outfit could be reluctant to sell him, especially when he’s beginning to show promise, unless interested clubs like Chelsea submit offers well above his £8m Transfermarkt valuation.

Chelsea’s loss to Bayern Munich highlighted not only the value of experience within a squad but also the need for a capable, prolific centre-forward to compete with top teams for major honours.

Harry Kane, who struck twice against the Blues, was a constant menace and looked likely to score with every touch inside the box.

Although Chelsea could benefit from additional attacking options, they must approach the market with a degree of caution and ambition. Simply adding numbers will not suffice — aiming higher is essential.

Sannadi, for instance, might evolve into a late bloomer or a forward capable of offering more than pure goalscoring returns. Yet, in his current state, pursuing him looks more like a risk than a guarantee.

Therefore, the club would be better off investing those funds in a more experienced and reliable centre-forward — one capable of hitting the ground running immediately after joining.