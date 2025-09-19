Man Utd battling with Chelsea to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old moved to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Stade Rennais back in 2021. He has enjoyed great success at the Spanish capital over the years, winning two La Liga titles, as many Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

However, he has struggled with injury problems in recent years; as a result, the Frenchman started only 15 games in the Champions League and La Liga last term.

He has been out with an injury problem over the last few months, and after recovering from his issue, the midfielder was in the matchday squad in the opening Champions League game against Olympique de Marseille in midweek.

However, Camavinga didn’t play a minute in this game. Now, Caught Offside claim that although the 22-year-old was a key player for Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti, his situation has changed since the arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new manager.

So, Premier League clubs have started showing interest in signing him by taking advantage of his situation. Chelsea have registered a ‘concrete’ interest and could make a formal approach to secure his services next year.

Battle

However, Man Utd and Newcastle United are in this race as well, so Camavinga isn’t short of potential suitors. He still has four years left in his current contract at Real Madrid, and they want around £69m to let him leave.

Camavinga is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in a box-to-box role. Additionally, he is capable of providing cover in the left-back position if needed.

Chelsea already have a strong midfield department, with Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández as the first-choice midfield pairing. On the other hand, Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos are the backup options, but Lavia has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Southampton a few years back.

On the other hand, Man Utd desperately need to revamp the midfield department as Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have been displaying inconsistent performances, while Kobbie Mainoo has found it difficult to get regular game time under Ruben Amorim.

Camavinga has proven his worth at the highest level and would be a great coup should Man Utd or Chelsea eventually manage to purchase him in January or next summer.