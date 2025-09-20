David Moyes provides injury update on key duo ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton’s head coach, David Moyes, has provided the latest injury news on the condition of defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of the 247th Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday.

Branthwaite, considered an integral part of Moyes’ backline, has not featured this season after sustaining a hamstring problem in training last month. Mykolenko, on the other hand, missed the opening two league fixtures with a groin issue before completing the whole match in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of August.

The Ukrainian left-back later returned to his homeland with another fitness concern—this time unspecified—and was absent for the goalless draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Moyes, however, has since delivered a positive update on both defenders while also revealing that a few unnamed squad members are carrying minor knocks. Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Everton manager explained:

‘Look, [Branthwaite and Mykolenko] are making progress, and we’ll see (for Saturday). We’ve got a couple of other knocks within the camp, but we’ll see how they are.’ ‘We have a squad of players, and you hope that the players who you give the opportunities [when there are injuries] that they can hang on to the jersey. I thought Michael [Keane] has done great for us in the games he’s played, and long may that continue.’

Double blow

Michael Keane is expected to keep his place at the heart of defence alongside James Tarkowski, with Jarrad Branthwaite considered unlikely to be ready for a starting role at Anfield. Everton’s backline has looked resolute in recent weeks, recording three clean sheets in their last four competitive outings.

Should Vitaliy Mykolenko not be passed fit, James Garner is tipped to continue deputising at left-back. The midfielder has adapted impressively to the role this season and even marked his contribution with a goal during the 2-0 victory over Brighton at Goodison Park last month.

The Toffees head to Anfield with seven points collected from their first four league matches, though history weighs heavily against them. Only two wins have come from their last 29 Premier League derbies with Liverpool—drawing 14 and losing 13 in that run—and they have drawn a blank in five of the previous seven meetings, including April’s slender 1-0 defeat at Anfield.