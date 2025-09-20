Tottenham battling with Man Utd & Arsenal to sign Sancet

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United and Arsenal over a deal to sign Athletic Club star Oihan Sancet, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee issue, the Lilywhites have decided to reinforce the creative midfield position this summer. Initially, they attempted to buy Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

However, after losing the race to Arsenal, they eventually decided to buy Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. Chelsea were keen on the Dutchman, but Spurs won the race.

Simons has enjoyed a bright start to his life in the English capital, helping his side win the last two games in all competitions. He even registered an assist against West Ham United last weekend.

Now, Fichajes state that although Tottenham have enough firepower in their No.10 position, they are planning to add further depth to this position and have expressed their interest in Sancet following his recent promising performances.

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for Thomas Frank’s side, as Arsenal, Man Utd, and Aston Villa are also considering making a move.

Battle

The Gunners are looking for a playmaker to complement Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard and have identified Sancet as the priority target. Mikel Arteta’s side are even ready to invest a significant amount of money to secure his service.

On the other hand, Man Utd have been monitoring the midfielder’s performances closely before making a potential swoop next summer. He still has seven years left in his current contract at San Mamés Stadium and has a £69m release clause.

Sancet is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is excellent in the air, has the ability to chip in with some important goals, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

He showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Athletic Club last term, scoring 17 goals and notching up three assists across all competitions.

The Spaniard is 6ft 2in tall and has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Arsenal, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to purchase him.