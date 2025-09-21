Liverpool ready to make move to sign Man Utd target Baleba

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Manchester United target Carlos Baleba, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as the midfield options. However, the Japanese has found it difficult to play regularly under Arne Slot, while the Hungarian isn’t a natural defensive-minded midfielder.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister have been the first-choice midfield pairing for the Reds, and they had to go through an enormous amount of workload last term. So, it remains to be seen whether they can continue staying fit this season.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are planning to go for a new defensive midfielder next summer as they believe their team have become too attacking-minded following their recent transfer activities.

The Merseyside club hold a long-term interest in Baleba and could make a move to secure his services next year. However, Man Utd are also in this race and made an attempt to sign him in the recently concluded transfer window.

But Brighton made it clear that the player isn’t up for sale. It has been suggested that, having failed to buy him this summer, United are ready to revive their interest in January or next summer.

The report claim that apart from the Merseyside club and the Red Devils, Manchester City are also interested in signing the Cameroonian international.

Man Utd reinforced the attacking department this summer, but they have issues in the midfield department. Casemiro has been displaying inconsistent performances over the last two seasons, while Manuel Ugarte has been poor since joining last summer. Kobbie Mainoo, on the other hand, has found it difficult to play regularly under Ruben Amorim.

Baleba, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a dynamic, technically sound player and is excellent in defensive contributions. He showcased his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, and if he can improve on that this season, then signing him would be a no-brainer for United or Liverpool.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Man Utd can eventually manage to lure him away from AMEX Stadium next year.