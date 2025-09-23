Man Utd battling with Liverpool to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Football Insider.

After appointing Ruben Amorim as the new manager last year, the Red Devils struggled last season, finishing in 15th place in the Premier League with a -10 goal difference.

Following that, they prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer, purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. However, they haven’t been able to address their goal-scoring problems, netting only six times in five league games this season.

On the other hand, Man Utd have continued to struggle with defensive frailties, conceding eight goals thus far. So, it appears the club’s hierarchy are planning to buy a new centre-back next year.

Football Insider state that Man Utd are interested in Branthwaite and could make a concrete approach to secure his services next year. However, the Red Devils aren’t the only club in this race as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are also plotting a swoop.

Although Branthwaite recently extended his deal with Everton until 2030, big Premier League clubs haven’t been put off by that. However, Everton consider the defender as an integral part of their long-term project and have no intention of letting him leave anytime soon.

Battle

Therefore, Liverpool or Man Utd will have to launch an unrefusable proposal to persuade the Toffees to cash-in on him, with the Englishman valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

Man Utd attempted to buy Branthwaite last year before deciding to purchase Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. Still, it appears United haven’t lost sight of the Everton man.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been in search of a new centre-back as Ibrahima Konate’s future isn’t secured at Anfield at the moment. His existing deal will expire next summer, and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Virgil Van Dijk is set to turn 35 next year and isn’t getting any younger. The Reds tried to sign Marc Guehi this summer, but Crystal Palace didn’t allow his departure.

Branthwaite has showcased his qualities in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, considering the fierce rivalry Liverpool and Everton have, it is improbable that the Toffees would allow their star man to move to Anfield.