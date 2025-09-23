Arsenal preparing £39m offer for Takefusa Kubo



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing a winter offer to sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The Gunners bolstered their attack during the summer transfer window with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

The trio have already made a big impression in the early part of the campaign, but Madueke is unfortunately out for 2 months with a knee injury.

Fichajes now report that the Gunners want to strengthen their frontline during the next transfer window, and Kubo has emerged as a top target.

The Gunners are preparing to offer £39 million for the ex-Real Madrid man, but it won’t be easy as there is a £60 million release clause in his Sociedad contract.

Kubo is open to a bigger challenge away from the Basque Country outfit as he enters the prime phase of his playing career.

Unlikely deal

The Japan international has been a mainstay for Sociedad after his move from Real Madrid few years ago. He made 52 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit last term, but managed only 11 goal contributions.

Out of those, just 5 came in the Spanish top-flight from 36 appearances on the right wing. He has not been exceptional for Sociedad and it would be a surprise if Arsenal make an approach to land his signature in January.

Arsenal are already well loaded on the right wing where Kubo is a specialist. Bukayo Saka has just returned from a hamstring injury while manager Mikel Arteta has the services of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman as well.

Madueke is presently out of action for a while, but should make his comeback by early December. Unless there is a major injury crisis heading into the turn of the year, the Gunners may not pursue another right-sided winger this term.

Arsenal obviously have a good working relationship with Sociedad, having already signed Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino from the Spanish side, but it seems unlikely that they will make an approach for the 24-year-old winger.

Kubo’s agents are probably looking to trigger interest from top European clubs by linking the Gunners with his services.