Manchester United looking to sign Jarrad Branthwaite during the January window

Manchester United have conceded eight goals in five Premier League matches so far this season, and their lack of defensive depth is visible after Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof left the club at the end of 2024/25.

Ruben Amorim is expected to sign a central defender sooner rather than later, especially with Harry Maguire also ageing, and a sizeable investment during the transfer window in January remains firmly on the cards.

According to Caught Offside, Man United are readying a £60 million offer to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, a player that Liverpool have also strongly been linked with and might attempt to sign in 2026.

With Ibrahima Konate on Real Madrid’s radar, Virgil van Dijk on the wrong side of his 30s and Giovanni Leoni out with an ACL injury, it comes as no surprise that the Reds are also in the market looking for a centre back.

Liverpool may compete for Branthwaite in January too

Liverpool don’t have as much depth in the heart of their backline as compared to other positions on the pitch, and depending on the fitness of his players and how they deal with a busy list of fixtures, Arne Slot might push for a new signing in January.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been their primary target, but the Premier League leaders might wait until the summer before signing him as a free agent and might compete with Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite’s transfer from Everton.

£60 million seems like a reasonable offer for one of the league’s best young defenders, a player labelled as ‘special’ by Jamie Carragher. The 23-year-old’s contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium runs until June 2030, so he will cost a decent amount.

It will be interesting to see if Everton’s key man is on the move in the winter, but Liverpool’s excellent form and sporting project might give them the confidence about trumping Man United to his signing although the Red Devils have started readying a bid.