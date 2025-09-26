Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence that Martin Ødegaard will feature in Arsenal’s squad for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle, with the skipper scheduled to train with the team.

The Norwegian playmaker has been nursing a shoulder issue since the emphatic 5-0 victory over Leeds United back in August. Although he initially shook it off, a heavy fall in the clash with Nottingham Forest two weeks ago aggravated the injury and forced him to miss Arsenal’s last three fixtures.

In his absence, Ethan Nwaneri has been called upon during games. At the same time, Arteta’s decision to hand Mikel Merino a start—ahead of summer signing Eberechi Eze—in high-profile matches against Liverpool and Manchester City stirred plenty of discussion among supporters.

Ødegaard returned to training prior to Wednesday’s 2-0 EFL Cup triumph over Port Vale, but, as expected, the manager chose not to risk him, allowing Nwaneri another start instead.

Providing an update ahead of the weekend, Arteta sounded upbeat about the captain’s recovery.

‘Martin will be training with us the next two days, so hopefully he will be available for the game,’ he explained at Friday’s press conference. When pressed on whether Ødegaard was racing to be fit for the trip, the Arsenal boss simply replied, ‘Yes.’

Boost

The 26-year-old has fond memories of St James’ Park, having scored in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory there during the 2022-23 campaign — their most recent league win at the venue. His anticipated return could reduce the club’s current injury list to four players.

Arteta also reassured fans over Bukayo Saka’s condition, confirming the winger came through the midweek victory against Port Vale without any setbacks, even after suffering a strong challenge to his ankle in the second half.

Having previously shaken off a hamstring strain earlier in the campaign, Saka managed an hour before being withdrawn as part of a pre-planned substitution.

‘Yeah, nothing to report there,’ Arteta told reporters. ‘I think he [Saka] played the games that we anticipated; he did well, he feels good, and he will be training the next few days.’

In terms of players still sidelined, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke are all facing several more weeks out due to knee problems, while a minor groin concern currently hampers summer arrival Piero Hincapié.

Arsenal’s focus now shifts to Sunday’s clash at St James’ Park, a notoriously difficult venue for visitors. Newcastle have proved to be a formidable opponent on home soil, with Arsenal losing more away matches only to Manchester City (five) than to the Magpies (four) across all competitions.