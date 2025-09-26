Blow for Man Utd as Amad & Mazraoui to miss Brentford clash

Manchester United have suffered a huge double blow as Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are set to miss Saturday’s Brentford clash.

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent start to this season, winning twice and losing as many games in the Premier League. After five games, they have accumulated seven points and are currently 11th in the table.

Having endured a dire 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, Man Utd returned to winning ways by defeating Chelsea last weekend. United haven’t won back-to-back games in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, and the Portuguese boss has an opportunity to change the record this weekend.

However, during the press conference ahead of the Brentford game, Amorim said that Mazraoui isn’t available for this game as he has picked up a knock and won’t be able to return before the October international break.

The Moroccan was out with an injury during the first few weeks of this season and recently returned. But picking up another issue after playing just a few games is a big blow for him and Man Utd.

On the other hand, Amad has suffered a family bereavement and isn’t going to feature this weekend. Meaning, United will be without two of the key RWB; thankfully, Diogo Dalot has returned after recovering from his muscular issue. So, he is likely to start vs the Bees.

Man Utd injury news

Casemiro picked up a red card against Chelsea last weekend, so he is suspended vs the West London club. Elsewhere, Lisandro Martínez remains sidelined with his knee injury.

Brentford have had a difficult start to this season, winning only one out of the first five matches. However, they won against Aston Villa at Gtech Community Stadium, while Chelsea only managed to come away with a draw. So, coming away with all three points from this fixture won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club.

Meanwhile, this game has a huge significance for Bryan Mbeumo as this is his first visit to Gtech Community Stadium since the big-money move to Old Trafford this summer. Therefore, he could be extra motivated to perform at his best against his former club.