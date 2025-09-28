Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Anderson

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 22-year-old moved to the City Ground from Newcastle United ahead of last season. He enjoyed a promising debut campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, making eight goal contributions in 33 Premier League starts.

Moreover, the Englishman guided his team to qualify for European football. This season, he has taken his game to another level, and following that, he was selected to play for the England national team in this month’s international fixtures.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey states that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Anderson, having monitored his development closely in recent times.

The Reds aren’t the only club plotting a swoop for him, as Tottenham are also in this race and have been following his performances closely before making a potential move.

On the other hand, Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department next year and have identified Anderson as a serious option. Newcastle are even keen on bringing the midfielder back.

However, Forest have no intention of letting him leave anytime soon, as Ange Postecoglou wants to make Anderson a key component of his starting XI for many years.

The youngster still has four years left in his current contract, so the Reds aren’t in any rush to sell him. Therefore, Man Utd, Liverpool, or Tottenham will have to make a lucrative proposal to persuade Postecoglou’s side to let him leave, with the player valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt.

Anderson likes to be deployed as a deep-lying playmaker and is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He even played as a wide forward at Newcastle.

The Englishman has been showcasing signs that he can become a world-class midfielder in the future, as he is comfortable receiving possession under pressure. Moreover, he is efficient in playing line-breaking passes from the deep and works hard without possession.

Therefore, the Nottingham Forest star would be a great coup for Tottenham, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service next year.