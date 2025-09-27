Chelsea considering swoop for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in 2026

After rebuilding their attack in the summer, Chelsea might look to add some depth in their defence and midfield in 2026 with Enzo Maresca not having much depth in other areas of the pitch.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are his only reliable options in midfield as Romeo Lavia has struggled with fitness, whereas Andrey Santos is still very young and cannot be fully entrusted for a starring role in the team just yet.

With that in mind, Caught Offside has reported that the Blues are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in 2026, although they may face competition from the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham.

Locatelli is Juve’s captain and remains firmly within their plans, but it is claimed by the source that a £35 million offer could convince the Bianconeri into parting company with one of their first-team regulars.

Locatelli switch difficult to execute in January

Juventus skipper Manuel Locatelli will be a solid addition to the Chelsea team in the winter. His vision, ball control and passing range would give them the possession control they need from the deeper areas of the pitch.

However, they will find it difficult to convince the 27-year-old to join them in January as he risks losing vital game time behind Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, particularly during a World Cup year.

Italy are still in contention to play in next year’s tournament in the United States and not only is Locatelli a key player for them, but playing in Serie A is a major factor that helps him fit in better into his national team from a tactical perspective.

Next summer, however, could be a good time to consider his signing as he would still be in the prime years of his career and welcome a new challenge in England, even if that comes with the risk of being a secondary option in the squad.