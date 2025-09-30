Man Utd take lead in Kenan Yildiz pursuit



Manchester United have the upper hand over Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz during next summer’s transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils strengthened their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko over the summer. The trio have made meaningful contributions in the early part of the campaign.

However, Man United are aiming to add more quality to their attacking department, and Fichajes report that United have taken the lead over Arsenal in the pursuit of Juventus playmaker Yildiz.

United are prepared to take the ‘first formal step’ in negotiations, but the Bianconeri won’t sell him on the cheap. Juventus are eyeing at least £80 million to part ways with the former Bayern Munich graduate.

Big talent

United have had a disappointing start to the league season, but there have been some positives to carry forward. Bryan Mbeumo has been their most productive player in the final third with multiple goal contributions.

Matheus Cunha has spent time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, but has caught the eye with his offensive runs. Sesko has likewise got up to speed, scoring his maiden club goal against Brentford last weekend.

The main focus for the Red Devils could be on bolstering the midfield in January. Hence, any plans to strengthen their attack could be paused until the summer. Yildiz would be a top-class acquisition due to his huge potential.

The 20-year-old made 21 goal contributions from 52 appearances for the Bianconeri last season. He has carried over the form this campaign with 6 goal involvements from as many games for the Turin heavyweights.

Aside from this, he has excelled with his dribbling and duel-winning ability. Yildiz likes to track back to make ball recoveries and does not shy away from tackling opponents. His attributes would suit Ruben Amorim’s playing style.

Yildiz has been playing as a left-sided number 10 in a 3-4-2-1 formation for Juventus this season, but he can also operate as a winger on either side or in a 2-striker combination upfront. His versatility is another big strength of his.

The big question marks remains whether United can persuade him to join the club. If Amorim remains in the job until next summer, he is unlikely to change his preferred formation (3-4-2-1) which could hamper Yildiz’s playing time prospects.

Yildiz is a guaranteed starter at Juventus and would surely want guaranteed first-team football to join United.